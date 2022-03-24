Difficult calf delivery inspires OSU Extension Service calving seminar in Prineville

PRINEVILLE, Ore. (KTVZ) -- A rancher between Redmond and Prineville said he had a very difficult calf delivery a few weekends ago.

Dennis Doherty said the calf was an upside-down breach and very big. The calf died, but they saved the mom, with all hands on deck and help from their neighbor.

"We did not have time for the vet to come, and we knew it," Doherty said Thursday.

He said he knew they needed more training and information, and reached out to the Oregon State University Extension Service for help.

OSU "stood tall to help the cattle community," he said, and is now reviving a calving class, with medical and livestock experts.

It will be held at the OSU Extension Service building in Prineville on Thursday, April, 14 from 4-7 p.m.

