First on CNN: Justice Department sues Texas county, saying its redistricting plan discriminates against Black and Hispanic voters

The Justice Department filed a federal lawsuit against Texas’ Galveston County on Thursday, alleging the redistricting plan for its county government discriminates against Black and Hispanic voters.

This marks the third lawsuit the Biden administration has filed in Texas related to voting rights in recent months, as the Justice Department ramps up challenges to Republican-led efforts around the nation to restrict voting access.

The Justice Department sued the state of Georgia last year after it passed new restrictions on voting access, and it has reached consent decrees on voting rights issues with Louisiana, New York and New Jersey.

Thursday’s lawsuit contends that Galveston County’s 2021 redistricting plan for its governing body — known as the Commissioners Court — violates Section 2 of the Voting Rights Act because the new plan was adopted with a discriminatory purpose and denies Black and Hispanic citizens an equal opportunity to participate in the political process.

Specifically, the lawsuit alleges that officials within the Republican-dominated county deliberately redrew the lines to eliminate the only precinct that was previously made up of a majority of Black and Hispanic residents.

