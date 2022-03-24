Happy Thursday; pleasant day for C.O

Good Thursday morning, Central Oregon.

You can expect another nice day across the High Desert but we will be a degree or two cooler than Wednesday.

It'll be a mostly sunny day topping out in the upper 60's. Thin clouds will be in our region, and we'll have much more sunshine in our area.

Calm winds becoming north 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon. This evening we will be partly cloudy with a low in the mid to upper 30's, with gentle breezes.

Central Oregon will begin to warm up again, reaching the upper 60's on Friday, and low 70's on Saturday.

Don't forget to download our free KTVZ Local Alert Weather app for the most current conditions and we'll help keep you safe with customizable alerts.

iOS: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/ktvz-local-alert-weather-app/id1088330817

Android: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.ktvz.android.weather&hl=en_US App Store‎KTVZ Local Alert Weather App‎Get the latest weather conditions, forecasts and warnings for the High Desert from NewsChannel 21, Central Oregon's news -- and weather -- leader. * Access to station content specifically for our mobile users * 250 meter radar, the highest resolution available * Future radar to see where s…https://apps.apple.com/us/app/ktvz-local-alert-weather-app/id1088330817 play.google.comKTVZ NewsChannel 21 Weather - Apps on Google PlayThe KTVZ Weather App gives you the latest weather for our viewing region.