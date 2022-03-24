LAPD hosting buyback event just for ‘ghost guns’

By Web Staff

LOS ANGELES, California (KCAL, KCBS) — The LAPD is employing one of its best tactics to get ghost guns off the streets – gift cards.

The LAPD is hosting a gun buyback event Saturday just for ghost guns, the firearms that are often bought online in pieces and are untraceable.

“Our goal here is not only to educate the public to let them know this is illegal, it is dangerous and taking proactive measure in order to reduce all this violence, firearm-related violence in the city of Los Angeles,” LAPD Capt. Lillian L. Carranza said.

Firearms from handguns to AR-15s will be accepted in exchange for gift cards ranging from $25 to $200.

Ghost guns can be exchanged at the following locations:

Exposition Park, 3939 S. Figueroa St., Los Angeles, CA 90037 New Hope Baptist Church, 5200 S. Central Ave., Los Angeles, CA 90011 Van Nuys Masonic Center, 14750 Sherman Way, Van Nuys, CA 91405 Wilmington Municipal Building, 544 N. Avalon Blvd., Wilmington, CA 90744 Ahmanson Training Center, 5651 W. Manchester Ave., Los Angeles, CA 90045

