New beer from former Blazer Brian Grant, Von Ebert Brewing to benefit those with Parkinson’s disease

By Web Staff

Click here for updates on this story

PORTLAND, Oregon (KPTV) — Beer and a good cause: Former Portland Trail Blazers player Brian Grant is partnering with Von Ebert Brewing and the Moda Center to raise money for those with Parkinson’s disease.

The “Rasta Monsta Tropical Pils” – in honor of Grant’s nickname during his time in the NBA – will be released during the Trail Blazers’ game against the New Orleans Pelicans next Wednesday.

The new brew will benefit the Brian Grant Foundation to help those with Parkinson’s disease.

Grant spent three seasons with the Trail Blazers and was diagnosed with the disease two years after his retirement.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.