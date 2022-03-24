Out-of-control driver leaves trail of smashed cars

By CeFaan Kim

JERSEY CITY, New Jersey (WABC) — It was demolition derby in Jersey City Wednesday night, when an out-of-control driver left a trail of smashed tail lights, bent car hoods and bashed front grills.

“I saw a car boom and then I looked and I was like my car just got hit,” Cassandra Ocasio said.

“We heard this big boom. The lady, she hit the back of this car right here. And her car and turned and hit her car,” witness Jeff Richardson said.

Witnesses say cell phone video shows the woman behind the wheel about to flee the scene just after hitting a woman’s mother’s parked vehicle.

“Out of nowhere she hit my mom’s car twice,” Yumely Abreu said.

It happened just before 6 p.m. on West Side Avenue near Lexington Avenue.

Witnesses say the woman then took off and made it to the end of the block, but not before slamming into about half a dozen parked cars.

Surveillance video then captured what happens next.

The footage shows a crowd of people chase her down at the end of the block then surround the grey sedan. They confront the driver.

“I banged on the door telling her to open, to roll down the window and open the car and she wouldn’t,” Ocasio said. “She just hit the side of the other lady’s car, was about to hit the baby.”

“I was telling her, yo you’re hitting my mom’s car, you’re hitting my mom’s car,” Abreu said.

“They had like bottles of Hennessy in the car,” Richardson said.

Witnesses say they called police and she was last seen taken into custody a few blocks away.

