Arklatex trucker reaches major milestone

By Troy Washington

SHREVEPORT, Louisiana (KTBS) — One Arklatex trucker is celebrating a huge milestone. Three million miles of trucking accident free. Frank “Buster” Mills has been driving trucks for three decades and at this point it is a family affair because even his daughter now drives with XPO Logistics as well.

“More than anything else, the glory doesn’t go to me it goes to God, he’s protected me up and down the road every minute of the day. God has been faithful,” said Buster Mills.

Mills is now looking towards retirement but for those looking to pursue a career in truck driving. XPO has its own in house driver training school with 130 locations.

There’s free tuition and guaranteed wage paid for classroom instruction and on the job training. Also, a generous benefits package from day one of training and an XPO job offer for students who complete the program requirements.

