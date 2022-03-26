Thief caught on camera smashing into Alabama gas station

By Stephen Moody

MOBILE, Alabama (WALA) — Mobile Police are looking for a suspect who stole thousands of dollars from a gas station. It happened at the Chevron on Zeiger boulevard a couple of nights ago.

The entire shocking incident caught on camera. The store was closed, and no one was injured. Still, nobody expected this to happen.

Especially the way it happened with the suspect using his body as a wrecking ball to get inside.

“I paused when I saw him come through the window. I was like, did he really just come through that window? It was just shocking how he got in here,” said one employee who wishes to remain anonymous.

The heist starts outside with the bandit throwing something against the window cracking the glass. Then the camera inside catches him launching himself through the glass.

He would make his way to the cashier’s area. Kicking and breaking that glass door before leaving with over two-grand.

“He was kicking and kicking. Just how he came through the glass. That is thick glass. Everyone who hears about it is just shocked and can’t believe that somebody really did it.”

Employees believe that it’s someone who’s been inside the store before. Now, they want him caught before he does it again.

“It looked like it was someone who comes all the time. Just can’t put a finger on it. But how he came in, he knew exactly where everything was.”

If you know who this person is, call Mobile police. Meanwhile, the owner told FOX10 that he will never keep that much money in store again.

