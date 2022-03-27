Pennsylvania Game Commission Finds Oldest Recorded Female Turkey

By Web Staff

PITTSBURGH, Pennsylvania (KDKA) — The Pennsylvania Game Commission recorded the oldest female turkey ever found in the state.

“It’s usually frowned upon to mention a lady’s age. But when you discover the OLDEST female turkey ever recorded in Pennsylvania, it’s something to celebrate!” the Game Commission wrote on Facebook.

The commission said it captured a hen who was approximately 12.5 years old. If a hen even reaches her first birthday, the commission said she usually has 1 to 3 more years left.

The hen was previously captured and tagged as an adult in 2012 and most recently in February in Clearfield County.

She still seemed healthy so she was fitted with a GPS tracker so the Game Commission can keep monitoring her.

The commission said it has banded more than 700 turkeys so far this winter, which gives data helpful to monitoring and managing the wild turkey population.

