Anne Arundel Fire Boat Crew Rescued After Boat Sinks Near Gibson Island

By Web Staff

ANNAPOLIS, Maryland (WJZ) — An Anne Arundel county fireboat crew had to be rescued after their boat sank Monday afternoon in the Chesapeake Bay, officials said.

All four crew members were rescued and evaluated and are in good health, officials said.

The Anne Arundel County Fire Department said the firefighters were training for adverse conditions when their boat started taking on water and sank.

Two of the firefighters were training to get their fireboat certification.

A Department of Natural Resources police boat was able to rescue the four firefighters, authorities said.

Baltimore Firefighters assisted in the rescue, the fire union said.

Back on land, medics made sure that the crew was OK after being in the water for 10 minutes.

Now, fire officials are trying to find a way to safely remove the boat and minimize the impact of that venture on the environment, Anne Arundel County Fire Department spokesperson Lt. Jennifer Macallair said.

