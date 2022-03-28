Fairhaven Summit project would bring up to 77 affordable housing units to South Asheville

By Web Staff

ASHEVILLE, North Carolina (WLOS) — A proposed development would bring close to 80 affordable units to South Asheville.

Plans for Fairhaven Summit apartments call for up to 77 units of multi-family affordable housing along Sweeten Creek Road.

The development will include one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments, ranging from 30 to 80 percent of area median income.

The project will go before the city of Asheville’s Technical Review Committee on April 18.

