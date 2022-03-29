Signs of a busy C.O. tourist summer ahead: ‘No Vacancy’ — and ‘Now Hiring’

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- As Central Oregon hotels and resorts prepare for what looks to be a very busy summer travel season, some say their staffing situations are improved from a year ago, but most are still looking to hire and fill positions.

Eric Rock, the general manager of Downtown Bend's Element by Westin, told NewsChannel 21 on Tuesday they are currently at about 80-90 percent of optimal staffing levels. He said it's still been tough to make hires, but not as difficult as last year.

Rock added that the hotel will try to shore up staffing over the next month and is hosting a job fair in April to fill its remaining positions.

A new report Tuesday from the Oregon Employment Department shows Deschutes County jobs in the leisure and hospitality sector had the largest gains of any industry over the past year, adding 3,270 jobs, or 32.8 percent.

Jack Hirsh is speaking with Rock and has reached out to other C.O. hotels and resorts for how they are faring in filling job vacancies. He will have a full report coming up on NewsChannel 21 at 5.