Woman, her dog splashed with acid substance; suspect sought

By KPTV Staff

EUGENE, Oregon (KPTV) — A Eugene woman and her dog were splashed with an unknown acid substance Monday, just before 11:30 a.m., according to the Eugene Police Department.

The woman was walking her dog near Arthur Street and West 15th Court when she was splashed and burned with an acid substance. She was taken to the hospital, and her dog, who was also hit, was taken to an emergency veterinarian office. The extent of their injuries is not known.

Police were not able to find the suspect who had fled on foot. The suspect was described by police as a white man, age 17-20 with dirty blond hair. He was last seen running west toward the canal wearing a black facemask, jeans, black boots and a black hoodie.

Police are seeking any relevant tips and especially any home security or vehicle camera footage that may help with the investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Glenn Gilhuber at 541.682.5569, and refer to case 22-04892.

