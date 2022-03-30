Academy initiates ‘disciplinary proceedings’ against Will Smith over Oscars incident

By Chloe Melas and Sandra Gonzalez, CNN

The Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences has “initiated disciplinary proceedings” against actor Will Smith over his actions at Sunday’s Oscars, the group announced on Wednesday.

“Board of Governors today initiated disciplinary proceedings against Mr. Smith for violations of the Academy’s Standards of Conduct, including inappropriate physical contact, abusive or threatening behavior, and compromising the integrity of the Academy,” the organization behind the Oscars said in a statement.

Smith has come under fire in recent days after he stormed the stage on Sunday and slapped presenter Chris Rock after Rock made a joke about Smith’s wife, actress Jada Pinkett Smith.

The statement claims that Smith was asked to leave the ceremony after the incident “and refused.”

