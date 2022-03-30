Bend Women’s Expo to debut next month

Exhibition for small, female-owned businesses and entrepreneurs

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The effects the pandemic had on small businesses have been devastating. We've seen hiring shortages, businesses closing for good, and a divide between communities. However, Central Oregon is beginning to make a comeback.

The Bend Women's Expo is an exhibition coming to Bend on April 10th. It's designed to be a place for women-owned small businesses, entrepreneurs, and creators to come together. There are 100 vendors signed up who will be there selling and promoting their goods, as well as live music, a fashion show, and spa pursuits. Its mission is to empower, enrich, and elevate women.

Organizer Jennifer Rychlick, a small business owner, says she wanted to bring back a women's expo after her experience as a vendor at the Cascade Women's Expo in 2020. Rychlick says that event suffered from the pandemic and did not return the following year. However, she believes in the power a women's expo holds -- which is why she's excited to host the Bend Women's Expo for the first time.

While the pandemic did not discriminate in which businesses it hurt, female-owned businesses statistically don't do as well as male-owned businesses. According to Forbes, women-owned business profits averaged $88,995, much less than 2020’s figure of $119,654, and $47,152 less than the average for male-owned firms ($136,147) in 2021.

Carly Keenan is meeting with Rychlick to learn more about the event and what it means for the small-business community. She'll have the full report on NewsChannel 21 at Five.