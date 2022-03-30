Biden considering releasing 1 million barrels of oil per day from strategic reserves

By Kevin Liptak, CNN

President Joe Biden is weighing releasing a record amount of oil from US reserves as high gas prices continue to persist.

A plan being considered involves releasing around 1 million barrels per day from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve for the coming months, a person familiar with the deliberations says.

The announcement could come as soon as Thursday, when Biden is scheduled to deliver remarks from the White House on gas prices.

Biden earlier in the month announced a coordinated release of oil from the reserves in conjunction with other nations. He also released around 60 million barrels in November.

The price of oil has spiked amid the war in Ukraine, sending already high gas prices skyrocketing.

This story is breaking and will be updated.

