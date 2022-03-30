Elementary teacher of year helps students save city from aliens

By Tammy Watford

ASHEVILLE, North Carolina (WLOS) — Fourth-graders at Hall Fletcher Elementary School recently faced a unique engineering challenge — save Asheville from an alien attack.

Their science teacher Steve Hitcho presents the students with a problem and they must find a solution.

Hitcho, who has been teaching in North Carolina for 13 years, was named Hall Fletcher’s teacher of the year this year.

“It makes me feel great because it’s the recognition from your peers saying that they saw something in you that you didn’t know you were,” Hitcho said. “It wasn’t something you were looking for, that acknowledgement, but it’s nice to be acknowledged.”

Teaching is Hitcho’s second career. He worked for years in construction before moving to the classroom. His students said they’re happy he’s here.

“He’s funny for one. And he also gives us a lot of hands-on projects, and I like experimenting and trying different things,” student Emily said.

“I feel like he tries to take good care of us, and he tries his best to be the best science teacher he can and I think he really is being the best one,” student Eliot said.

