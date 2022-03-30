More than 2 dozen pre-k students taken to hospital after drinking sanitizer in milk cartons

By KYW Staff

Click here for updates on this story

CAMDEN, New Jersey (KYW) — At least 25 Pre-K students from the Early Childhood Development Center on Pine Street in Camden were rushed to Cooper Hospital after drinking sanitizer in their milk cartons on Wednesday morning. School officials say the students were taken as a precaution to the hospital after staff at the center raised concerns about a chemical smell coming from or near the milk.

“This morning we investigated a possible contamination of milk today at our Early Childhood Development Center. It was determined that the substance found in the cartons is a non-toxic consumable sanitizer that runs through the vendor machines prior to milk. Unfortunately, many cartons were filled with the sanitizer, sealed, and then shipped out with the milk,” the Camden City School District said in a statement.

Officials say the sanitizer is non-toxic and none of the students are currently ill but were sent to the hospital as a precaution.

The school district says it pulled all of the milk for Wednesday and Thursday.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.