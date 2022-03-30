Section of highway closed after dump truck crashes into power lines

By Kari Barrows

HENDERSON COUNTY, North Carolina (WLOS) — Part of a busy roadway in Henderson County has been closed off after a dump truck crashed into some powerlines Tuesday evening.

The North Carolina Department of Transportation (NCDOT) reports both directions of NC-191/280 are closed near North Mills River Road due to the crash.

No injuries have been reported, but personnel on scene are waiting for Duke Energy crews to arrive.

There is currently no estimate for when the roadway will open back up.

