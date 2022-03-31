3 Democrats join Republicans in sinking Biden nominee to lead Labor division

By Daniella Diaz, CNN

Three moderate Senate Democrats joined Republicans on Wednesday night in voting against advancing President Joe Biden’s nominee to head the Labor Department’s Wage and Hour Division.

Democratic Sens. Kyrsten Sinema, Joe Manchin and Mark Kelly voted against a procedural vote to advance David Weil’s nomination. The final vote count was 47-53, where a simple majority was needed to advance the nomination.

Weil previously served in this role during the Obama administration from 2014 to 2017 and faced criticism from conservative groups for policies he enacted at the time that they argue hurt small businesses, such as pushing to classify independent contractors as employees. Private groups were urging moderate Democrats to vote against Weil’s nomination.

Manchin, Sinema and Kelly did not immediately respond to CNN’s request for comment about opposing the nomination.

This comes as another one of Biden’s nominees is currently facing an uphill climb for confirmation. A number of Senate Democrats, including Sinema, have privately expressed concerns over Biden’s pick for Ambassador to India, Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti, raising concerns about whether his nomination will move forward.

Concerns center around allegations from a former mayor’s office employee, who has previously accused him of ignoring sexual harassment and bullying by one of his former senior aides. Garcetti has repeatedly denied the allegations.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.