Storms cause sewage spills in Prichard

MOBILE, Alabama (WALA) — The Prichard Water Works & Sewer Board reported three sanitary sewer overflows, including an ongoing overflow, all caused by Wednesday’s heavy rains, according to the Mobile County Health Department.

The ongoing spill at the intersection of Chin Street and Butts Street affects Three Mile Creek, the health department announced Thursday afternoon. An estimate of the amount of the spillage was unable.

A 29,000-gallon spill at Patricia Avenue and Whistler Street and a 26,000-gallon spill at Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive and Wood Street both affected Gumtree Branch, MCHD said.

Prichard officials report signs have been placed at these locations to notify the public, MCHD said.

Mobile County Health Officer Dr. Kevin P. Michaels advises area residents to take precautions when coming into contact with any standing water that may have accumulated as a result of these overflows. Residents coming into direct contact with untreated sewage are advised to wash their hands and clothing thoroughly.

Because of these overflows, residents should take precautions when using Three Mile Creek and Gumtree Branch for recreational purposes, the health department said. All seafood harvested in these general areas should be thoroughly cooked before eating. People should wash hands after cleaning seafood and before preparing food.

