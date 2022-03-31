The Fed’s favorite inflation measure ticked even higher last month
By Anneken Tappe, CNN Business
America’s inflation problem didn’t abate in February, as another key price measure rose to a 40-year high.
The Personal Consumption Expenditures price index rose 6.4% in February from the same period a year earlier. It was the fastest increase since January 1982, the Bureau of Economic Analysis reported Thursday.
This is a developing story. It will be updated
The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.
Comments