The Fed’s favorite inflation measure ticked even higher last month

America’s inflation problem didn’t abate in February, as another key price measure rose to a 40-year high.

The Personal Consumption Expenditures price index rose 6.4% in February from the same period a year earlier. It was the fastest increase since January 1982, the Bureau of Economic Analysis reported Thursday.

