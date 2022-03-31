US, Filipino forces hold combat drills on beach facing China

By JIM GOMEZ and JOEAL CALUPITAN

Associated Press

CLAVERIA, Philippines (AP) — U.S. and Filipino marines staged combat exercises involving the mock defense of an island from aggressors in a northern Philippine town facing the sea border with China. Philippine and U.S. military officials said Thursday’s mock combat ended successfully with the allied forces securing the island before it could be seized by invaders. It was a clear warning to would-be aggressors in a region with multiple trouble spots. The exercise was held in far-flung Claveria town across the sea from China and Taiwan. The U.S. said in its strategy paper that it will “work with partners inside and outside of the region to maintain peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait.”