‘You don’t know what he’s capable of’: Midnight prowler has neighbors on edge

WEST SACRAMENTO, California (KOVR) — People in an upscale West Sacramento community are on edge after a prowler was caught on a home surveillance camera creeping through a backyard, hopping onto a roof and breaking a window.

It happened in a gated community called “The River” and West Sacramento police are actively investigating the case and looking for the suspect.

Pictures from the surveillance video show the creepy suspect dressed in a dark hoody, a facemask, and carrying something in his hand — possibly shoelaces from the black converse that he appears to be wearing with the laces removed.

The suspect is seen walking around the house’s pool and eventually around a side of the house where he then jumped onto a roof and spent twenty minutes, breaking a window in the process.

He left on his own.

The video has circulated in online posts in this upscale tight-knit community where outdoor activities are part of everyday life.

“It’s pretty scary because you don’t know what he’s capable of,” Joshua Santos said.

“Somebody walking around with something in their hand like that, late at night, it kind of lends itself to some kind of negativity,” John Sheldon said.

Photos posted by Sacramento Valley Crime Watch show more images of the prowler. He was captured on camera at 1:30 a.m. Sunday. The neighborhood has 24-hour security.

The homes are next to an open area that extend down to the Sacramento River.

“As a gated community I’d like to think that it’s going to be a safer environment,” Sheldon said.

The West Sacramento Police Department has assigned its special investigation unit to the case. The group typically focuses on crimes that need a rapid response.

This scary sight caught on camera is making some people feel unsafe in their own homes.

Who is this midnight prowler?

