Polish tennis star Iga Swiatek defeats Naomi Osaka to win Miami Open ahead of rise to No.1 rank

Polish tennis star Iga Swiatek cemented her claim to the world No. 1 ranking Saturday with a straight sets win over Naomi Osaka in the Miami Open.

Swiatek won the match 6-4, 6-0.

In a brief speech after her victory, Swiatek, 20, thanked her team and fans and also sent a message to Ukraine, which has been under attack by Russia for weeks: “Stay strong,” Swiatek said.

Following her recent triumph at Indian Wells and the sudden retirement of Ashleigh Barty, who held the No. 1 spot, Swiatek was already guaranteed to ascend to the top spot in the women’s rankings even before the Miami championship.

The rankings are set to be released on Monday.

Saturday’s win for Swiatek was historic — in more ways than one.

She is the fourth woman ever to win the Sunshine Double — both Indian Wells and Miami — after Victoria Azarenka last did so in 2016, and the first player to win the first three Women’s Tennis Association (WTA) 1000 tournaments in a season.

And she will be the first Polish player — man or woman — to reach the top ranking in singles tennis.

“Watching your journey is really incredible,” Osaka told Swiatek after the match. “I hope you continue having fun.”

