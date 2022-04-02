Skip to Content
Soldier returns home from Iraq early, surprises his mom

By WCBS Staff

    HILLSDALE, New Jersey (WCBS) — Staffers at a New Jersey school helped a soldier surprise his mom.

Sgt. Jake Pletsch had been stationed in Iraq since March 2021, but he got home a month earlier than expected.

His sister and staff at George White Middle School in Hillsdale staged a “Lost and Found Day.”

Pletsch was the last lost-and-found item of the day, and the auditorium erupted in cheers for the mother-son reunion.

