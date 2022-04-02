Thieves caught on camera breaking into cars in local subdivision

By Lacey Beasley

SEMMES, Alabama (WALA) — Mobile County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help in identifying some neighborhood thieves captured on camera, breaking into any car they can. Neighbors in a local subdivision said this isn’t the first time it’s happened, and the burglars are becoming more brazen.

Caught red-handed.

Surveillance video from Team Sheriff’s Facebook page showed a man yanking on the door handle of a white car, finding it locked, then rushing to the next car. That time, succeeding and rummaging through it.

A different angle showed the car pulling up and that same man running out. Another guy jumped out of the passenger’s seat to hit the car next door. Then both guys sped off in the getaway car.

One woman was shocked to find out this happened just doors down from her.

“This was definitely a surprise, but it was my first time encountering the situation,” said Shanice Cunningham.

Other neighbors said they’ve been victims too, but fortunately no valuables were left in their cars.

The resounding message is to warn people that some of these crimes can be preventable by taking extra safety precautions.

“I feel like everybody should be aware of their surroundings for one, so lock their doors, and if you can, put your car in the garage, try to,” said Cunningham.

According to MCSO, they do not know if the suspects are armed and dangerous. With any information, call 251-574-8633 or send tips in anonymously at mobileso.com/crimetips.

