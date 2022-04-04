Biden calls for war crimes trial after Bucha images surface

By Allie Malloy, CNN

President Joe Biden on Monday called the atrocities allegedly committed by Russian forces in Bucha, Ukraine, a “war crime” and called for a trial to take place against Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The US President did not, however, label the killings a “genocide” but said he was looking into additional sanctions against Russia.

“You may remember I got criticized for calling Putin a war criminal. Well, the truth of the matter is you saw what happened in Bucha. This warrants him — he is a war criminal. But we have to gather the information. We have to continue to provide Ukraine with the weapons they need to continue the fight and we have to get all the details so this can be an actual — have a war crime trial. This guy is brutal and what’s happening in Bucha is outrageous and everyone’s seen it,” Biden told reporters upon landing in Washington following a weekend spent in Wilmington, Delaware.

Asked whether the Bucha atrocities amount to a genocide, Biden replied, “No. I think it’s a war crime.”

This story is breaking and will be updated.

