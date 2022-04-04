Colorado governor signs law to protect abortion rights

By JAMES ANDERSON

Associated Press

DENVER (AP) — Colorado has joined several other Democratic-led U.S. states in codifying the right to abortion in state law. It’s a party-line response to state efforts across the country to limit abortion access in anticipation of a U.S. Supreme Court ruling on a challenge to the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade decision that banned states from outlawing abortion. Gov. Jared Polis signed the new law on Monday. It guarantees access to reproductive care before and after pregnancy and bans local governments from imposing their own restrictions. It also declares that fertilized eggs, embryos and fetuses have no independent rights. That’s a response to failed ballot initiatives that sought to give embryos the rights of born humans.