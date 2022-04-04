Skip to Content
Trial for Oregon romance novelist accused of killing husband begins Monday

By Bridget Chavez

    PORTLAND, Oregon (KPTV) — The high-profile trial for Oregon romance novelist, Nancy Crampton-Brophy, begins Monday morning.

Crampton-Brophy is accused of murdering her husband, Daniel Brophy, in 2018.

On June 2, 2018, police responded to reports of a shooting at the Oregon Culinary Institute in southwest Portland. Officers and medics tried to save Brophy, but he died at the scene.

Brophy was a chef and longtime instructor at the Oregon Culinary Institute. The couple had been married for 27 years.

Months after the shooting, in Sept. 2018, officers arrested Crampton-Brophy at her home in Washington County. She faces charges of murder with a firearm and domestic violence. She has pleaded not guilty to the charges, and has been held without bail since 2018.

Crampton-Brophy is the author of multiple books including “The Wrong Husband” and an essay titled “How to Murder Your Husband.”

The trial is set to being at 9 a.m.

