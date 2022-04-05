Bend Marathon returns after 2-year hiatus

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Bend Marathon is back this weekend for its sixth year and first time since 2019.

About 1500 racers will be competing in the 5k, 10k, half marathon and marathon. That's just above half of the number of racers in 2019 when 2400 people participated.

Max King, the marathon organizer told NewsChannel 21 despite the lower number it's something he's happy with.

"I think our number is pretty good this year," King said. "Considering we are coming out of a pandemic."

The marathon kicks off on April 10 out of the Old Mill District.

