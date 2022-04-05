Police identify 19-year-old woman killed in shooting

By FOX 12 Staff

PORTLAND, Oregon (KPTV) — The Portland Police Bureau has identified the woman who was shot and killed in the downtown area early Monday morning.

Police said 19-year-old Amara Marluke died after she was shot near Southwest College Street and Southwest 6th Avenue at about 1 a.m. The medical examiner determined Marluke died from gunshot wounds and ruled her death a homicide.

The suspect, later identified as 20-year-old Keenan Harpole, was not found at the scene.

Later Monday, police said Harpole was taken into custody in Bend. Deschutes County deputies arrested Harpole in the 55000 block of Homestead Way, after he agreed to turn himself in.

Harpole was taken back to Portland and booked into the Multnomah County Jail on charges of murder and unlawful use of a weapon.

According to Portland State University, Harpole is a first-year student and former football player. Marluke was also a student at PSU.

PSU President Stephen Percy released at statement Tuesday saying, in part:

“This morning, Portland police confirmed that the shooting victim, Amara Marluke, was also a student. Amara was an artist and an activist and a vibrant member of our community. Her death is mourned by all of us.

I am profoundly affected by the sheer tragedy of this loss. My heart breaks for Amara’s family and for everyone who knew her. I offer my deepest sympathies. We will work together as a campus community to heal.

There are resources within our community for individuals to gather and process their feelings and thoughts with others. I urge students and employees to reach out in the way that they feel is most appropriate.”

Harpole is scheduled to be arraigned on charges on Tuesday, at 2 p.m.

No additional details about the investigation have been released by police at this time. Anyone with information about the shooting should contact Portland police.

