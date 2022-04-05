Police seize catalytic converters in Seekonk raid; Suspects charged with receiving stolen property

By WBZ Staff

SEEKONK (WBZ) — Police in Seekonk said Monday that during a recent raid they seized multiple catalytic converters that were believed to be stolen.

The auto parts are very valuable on the black market because they’re made using rare metals. The I-Team reports that police in several communities say catalytic converter thefts are on the rise, and the war between Russia and Ukraine is driving the price even higher.

Seekonk police said that in the March 24th raid, “officers seized numerous cutting tools, 6 catalytic converters, and placed into custody two suspects who were charged with receiving stolen property and conspiracy.”

According to police, both suspects already had arrest warrants for unrelated charges, and more charges are being sought for suspects who weren’t on scene during the raid.

Catalytic converters are an emissions control device that cars are required to have because they reduce toxic gases and pollutants.

