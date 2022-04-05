School board member charged with assault

By Stephen Borowy

FLINT, Michigan (WNEM) — Charges have been authorized against a member of the Flint Community Schools Board of Education after an alleged physical altercation at a meeting.

One of the board members is facing charges of assault and battery, as well as disrupting a public meeting. Both charges are misdemeanor violations of the city ordinance.

The charges were issued by the Flint City Attorney’s Office after it received an investigation report from the Flint Police Department. The suspect’s identity is being withheld pending arraignment. Following the suspect’s arraignment, a pretrial hearing will be scheduled by the district court.

Laura MacIntyre, the treasurer of the Flint Community Schools Board of Education, accused the suspect of grabbing her throat, slamming her head down on a table and punching her several times during an open meeting.

Genesee County Circuit Court Judge Joseph Farah granted two personal protective orders that MacIntyre filed against the suspect and the suspect’s boyfriend.

The suspect is still a member of the school board.

