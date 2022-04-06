$18 million in funding proposed to fight domestic violence

By Rob Polansky

MERIDEN, Connecticut (WFSB) — The governor proposed $18 million in funding to address domestic violence.

Lt. Gov. Susan Bysiewicz and the Connecticut Coalition Against Domestic Violence, along with city officials in Meriden, scheduled a news conference about.

It was set for Wednesday at 10 a.m.

The total budget investment would enable a wide array of victim services organizations to provide assistance with basic needs, safety planning, crisis counseling, mental health treatment, and other services, Bysiewicz’s office said.

Part of the proposed funding is recommended for pandemic-related domestic violence victim needs, such as hoteling, food, transportation costs, basic needs, childcare assistance, housing, moving, utilities, and furniture assistance.

