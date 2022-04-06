Skip to Content
News
By
Published 7:17 AM

Bus fire extends to commercial building in NE Portland; cause under investigation

By KPTV Staff

Click here for updates on this story

    PORTLAND, Oregon (KPTV) — Portland Fire & Rescue crews responded to a fire in northeast Portland early Wednesday morning.

At about 1:18 a.m., crews were called out to the 4700 block of Northeast 102nd Avenue on the report of a fire. PF&R said a small bus was fully engulfed and had spread to a nearby commercial building.

Crews were able to extinguish most of the fire in the bus and building within 15 minutes of arrival. No injuries were reported.

PF&R said the cause is now under investigation.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.

News

CNN Newsource

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content