Ukrainian family arrives in Omaha after fleeing Kyiv amid the war

OMAHA, Nebraska (KETV) — A Ukrainian family is in Omaha after fleeing their home country amid the war.

The family of nine arrived at Eppley Airfield Tuesday night and was greeted by a crowd of people waiving Ukrainian flags.

Members of the Ukrainian community have stepped up, agreeing to house those who come into Omaha.

The House on the Rock Slavic Church is also helping to support these families.

The family currently has Humanitarian Parole status and is not considered to be refugee status.

According to the Department of Homeland Security, Humanitarian Parole allows an individual to temporarily enter the United States and apply for employment authorization, but it does not confer immigration status or provide a path to lawful immigration status.

