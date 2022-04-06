US to announce sanctions on Putin’s adult children

By Kaitlan Collins, CNN

The US is expected to announce it is sanctioning Russian President Vladimir Putin’s adult children when it rolls out a new sanctions package on Wednesday, according to sources familiar with the package.

Putin has acknowledged two adult daughters.

The Biden administration is also eying an expansion of sanctions on Sberbank, Russia’s largest financial institution, and Alfa Bank, another large lender, the official said.

CNN reported on Tuesday that the sanctions would come in coordination with Group of 7 nations and the European Union, according to an administration official. The official said the latest package of sanctions “will impose significant costs on Russia and send it further down the road of economic, financial, and technological isolation.”

The new sanctions package will ban all new investment in Russia, increase sanctions on financial institutions and state-owned enterprises in Russia, and sanction Russian government officials and their family members.

This is a breaking story and will be updated.

