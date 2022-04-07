Serial burglar targeting homes in Coral Gables, Pinecrest

By Bobeth Yates

PINECREST, Florida (WFOR) — A rash of burglaries has plagued the small knit community of Pinecrest, now residents say they‘re being vigilant and will not stand idly by and let someone negatively impact their neighborhoods.

﻿”We’re really trying to be on the look out and stay abreast of the situation,” said Pinecrest resident Keri Andrews.

She’s talking about Carlos Andres Gonzalez Rodriguez, the man Coral Gables Police has called a serial burglar who has targeted the area.

“Mr. Gonzalez Rodriguez has made it a pattern to go to homes where he knocks on the door and tries ringing the doorbell. If somebody answers he basically makes up a story that I’m looking for somebody. Obviously, it’s not associated with someone at the home and if no one answers he makes his way around the back where he finds a way to get in and then he perpetrates his theft and burglary,” said Coral Gables Criminal Investigations Division Major Raul Pedroso.

Officials say since last July, Gonzalez-Rodriguez has been targeting multiple Coral Gables and Pinecrest residences. Surveillance video shows him in action stealing packages from a resident’s front porch.

“Our investigators were able to execute a search warrant at his residence and at that residence is where we found a large amount of jewelry” added Pedroso. “We feel that this jewelry belongs to people that have been targeted by the subject and we would love nothing more than being able to reunite the victims with their property.”

Police say they not only need your help connecting the items with their owners but also tracking down Gonzalez Rodriguez.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call Coral Gables or Pinecrest police.

