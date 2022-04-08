Prosecutor dismisses Keith Carnes’ murder charge

By KCTV Staff

KANSAS CITY, Missouri (KCTV) — Jean Peters Baker announced Friday afternoon that her office would decline to retry Keith Carnes in a 2003 homicide.

Carnes had been convicted of murdering 24-year-old Larry White in October of 2003. Witnesses said they saw Carnes and White in a parking lot on Prospect Avenue and saw Carnes shoot White. Carnes was sentenced to life in prison.

Carnes was convicted of first-degree murder and armed criminal action.

The Missouri Supreme Court ordered that Carnes should be released from prison within the next 30 days, “on the basis of a Brady violation committed when an eyewitness’ account was not disclosed to defense.” The release would be determined if there was no retrial, which Peters Baker confirmed.

The prosecutor stated that because Carnes is speaking to news media, the office asked that he speak with law enforcement about what he knows since witnesses have maintained a second person was present at White’s murder.

Carnes has been imprisoned at a state penitentiary in Licking, Missouri.

