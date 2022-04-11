Man previously serving life sentence released from prison Monday morning

By KCTV Staff

KANSAS CITY, Missouri (KCTV) — The attorney team for Keith Carnes said he has been released from the state penitentiary.

He had been imprisoned at the South Central Correctional Center in Licking, Missouri.

The Jackson County prosecutor’s office said in a statement Friday that there is insufficient evidence to prove that Keith Carnes fatally shot a rival drug dealer, 24-year-old Larry White, in 2003 in a Kansas City parking garage.

One issue was that a special master who reviewed the case found that Kansas City police did not give Carnes’ original defense team a report from a confidential informant that might have led to his exoneration.

Also, two witnesses who identified Carnes as the killer recanted their testimony in 2014, saying they had been pressured by police and Jackson County prosecutors.

