Police identify victims and suspect in northeast Fresno double homicide

By Elisa Navarro

FRESNO, California (KFSN) — Police have identified the Fresno couple that was shot to death over the weekend, and their son, who is accused of their killings.

Fresno police say 22-year-old Julian McElhaney was arrested Sunday afternoon after officers found him sitting on the front lawn of his parents’ house on 10th Street and Stuart Avenue, near Cedar and Bullard, in northeast Fresno.

Investigators say Julian McElhaney had called 911 after he shot his parents and was waiting for the officers to arrive. He appeared to be uninjured.

The two victims, 55-year-old William McElhaney and 64-year-old Sylvia McElhaney were also discovered by detectives.

“We found the suspect on the front lawn and two dead parents. One on the front lawn and one inside the house,” said Fresno Police Lt. Mark Hudson told Action News on Sunday.

Julian McElhaney was booked into the Fresno County Jail on Monday morning for two counts of murder.

Police have not yet determined a motive for the shooting.

William McElhaney worked for Clovis Unified for nearly two decades. On Monday, the school district shared the following statement:

“The Clovis Unified School District team is mourning the tragic loss of 19-year employee Will McElhaney in yesterday’s double homicide. Will has been a much-loved member of our plant operations crew since 2003, where he specialized in carpet installation and repair. We are shocked and saddened beyond words over the murders of Will and his wife, Sylvia.”

The Fresno Police Department spent several hours investigating Sunday afternoon.

One neighbor who wishes to remain anonymous says she still can’t believe what happened to her good friends.

” I was shocked. I heard the shots, and I went to my neighbor, and I didn’t see anything, and then my daughter called me and said, ‘Be careful there was a shooting.’ I asked who it was, and she said, ‘Your neighbors, the one who helps you a lot,'” the neighbor told Action News.

She’s lived in the quiet neighborhood for over 50 years. She said the victims and suspect had lived there for about 15 years.

She says the family always took care of her, shared recipes and helped her with things around her home.

“I am just sorry I lost them. I am very sorry I lost them,” she said.

Another nearby neighbor who did not know them says he feels for the family and doesn’t wish this on anyone.

“I feel sorry for them. They should not have to go through this, especially a mom and dad,” said Steve Longarce.

