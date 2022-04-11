Teen jumps out of moving car in an attempt to evade arrest

By Mary Alice Royse

NASHVILLE, Tennessee (WSMV) — A teenager was arrested Saturday evening after jumping out of a stolen pickup truck.

Metro Nashville Police said the 16-year-old driver crashed the stolen 2019 Ford Raptor pickup truck on Dickerson Pike at Ben Allen Road Saturday evening. The Ford Raptor was reported stolen last Tuesday from an Angincourt Way residence where it had been left unlocked with the keys inside.

Violent Crimes Initiative detectives located the stolen pickup at Cobblestone Corners apartment complex at 501 Ben Allen Road. Officers attempted to stop the teen who drove a short distance before successfully deploying spike strips.

MNPD said the teen then jumped out of the moving vehicle, which continued down a steep embankment and proceeded on foot before being taken into custody.

Authorities said the teen had a key fob belonging to a Jeep Wagoneer that had also been reported stolen at his arrest.

The teen was charged in Juvenile Court with theft of a motor vehicle and evading arrest. Officials added that the investigation is ongoing into his possible involvement in other crimes, including robbery. His identity has yet to be released.

