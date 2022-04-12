Skip to Content
4-year-old who wandered off in DeKalb County found dead in pond, police say

By Jennifer Lifsey

    STONE MOUNTAIN, Georgia (WGCL) — A frantic search for a 4-year-old boy ended early Tuesday morning after his body was recovered from a DeKalb County pond, police confirm.

DKPD says 4-year-old Kyuss Williams wandered away from an apartment complex on Fair Pines Cove prompting a search that led investigators to discovering the young boy in a pond behind the residence.

Police say they do not suspect foul play at this time and believe Kyuss may have drowned.

The investigation remains ongoing.

