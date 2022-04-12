Skip to Content
Bend PD looks back on first year of body cams, changes pursuit policy

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- More than a year after the Bend Police department purchased body cameras for it's officers, the department is reflecting on lessons learned and changes made thanks to the technology.

In early April 2021, the Bend City Council approved a 5-year, $1 million contract to purchase a body-worn camera system for the police department.

Another change is the department recently instituted a prohibition on police changes, changing their policy in December.

Bend-police-Policy-306-vehicle-pursuit-prohibitionDownload

Jack Hirsh is hoping to speak with officers about the changes and will have a story coming up on NewsChannel 21 at 5.

