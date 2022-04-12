Biden’s gun regulations could affect Ark-La-Tex gun owners

By JOHN OAKES

SHREVEPORT, Louisiana (KTBS) — President Biden Monday announced new regulations of what the administration is calling “ghost guns.” The White House hopes these regulations will make guns more traceable and help reduce crime.

A firearms expert tells KTBS “ghost gun” can be misleading.

“A ghost gun is nothing more than a made-up term that they’re trying to use to install fear,” said Paul Braun who trains police and military on firearms use. “Ever since the founding and inception of our nation, we have always been allowed as a private citizen to manufacture or make your own gun. Where the law comes into effect is where you can only make it for yourself. And you’re not allowed to sell them, give them or transfer them or gift them to another person. If you do this, then technically speaking you become a manufacturer.”

He added that the new rules would place a greater burden on gun owners and dealers.

“It would force the individual to become a federal licensed firearms dealer. An FFL holder is what you find when you go to a traditional gun shop. Where they buy from a manufacturer and sell to the general public, they need to have what’s called a federal firearms license,” Braun says.

Constitutional attorney Royal Alexander says it’s important to remember that this is an executive order and is open to future challenge.

“He can use executive orders to tell those agencies, directly under his control as the Chief executive. It doesn’t have to go through Congress, it’s not a law, it has the force of law. But it’s not a law we think of when the House passes it, the Senate passes it then the President signs it,” Alexander said.

Alexander questions the efficacy of the order, given second amendment rights and laws that already exist. Braun also says it’s misleading to suggest these guns somehow allow people to bypass other gun laws.

“But once it’s a firearm, all other laws apply. If you are prohibited from owning a firearm, you cannot be in possession of a firearm,” Braun said.

On top of that, Braun says the rule is not likely to put much of a dent in crime.

“Over the last ten years less than 2,000 of these ghost guns (nationwide) have actually been used in a crime. It’s less than 200 per year,” Braun says.

Another thing Braun suggested is that the government can do a better job on enforcing gun laws already in the books. Alexander also believes there will be significant challenge to these regulations in the future.

