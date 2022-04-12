Bridge named in honor of road worker killed on the job in Mobile County

By Web Staff

Click here for updates on this story

MOBILE, Alabama (WALA) — A bridge on Highway 158 in Mobile County was named in honor of a worker who was killed on the job.

Marshall Walton died in a highway work zone in 2015 when he was hit by a car.

Walton’s family was on hand Tuesday as the bridge over Seabury Creek was renamed the Marshall J. Walton Bridge. His father, Johnny Walton, said the bridge represents all of those who have died in work zones.

The dedication takes place during National Work Zone Awareness Week.

Wednesday is “Wear Orange Day” to honor those who have lost their lives in work zones.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.