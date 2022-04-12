Man cited after road rage incident involving teenager

By Jim Madalinsky

SALEM TOWNSHIP, Pennsylvania (WTAE) — Charges were filed against a Latrobe man accused of harassing a teen as part of a road rage incident Saturday evening in Salem Township.

According to police, Joseph Yanarella, 27, began following the teen after he became angry about the teen’s driving at the entrance ramp onto Route 66 in Salem Township.

Yanarella allegedly followed the teen to Route 22 where police said he got out of his vehicle at an intersection and began punching the rear drivers’ side door.

The teen was identified as 18-year-old Adam Zahorchak. He spoke to Pittsburgh’s Action News 4 Monday.

“I went to lock the door real quick and he actually grabbed the door handle and tried to open it,” Zahorchak said.

Zahorchak said he pulled over into a nearby parking lot and called his parents. He said he got out of the vehicle to speak with Yanarella, when police said Yanarella pulled out pepper spray and began chasing the teen.

“I was keeping my distance because I know if he could punch a hole in my car, he could do the same to me,” Zahorchak said.

Zahorchak said police arrived on the scene a short time later and de-escalated the situation.

The teen told Pittsburgh’s Action News 4 the incident started when he went through a traffic signal right as it turned red.

Zahorchak said nothing happened initially and there was not anyone near him at the time, but he quickly noticed someone following him.

Yanarella was issued multiple citations for disorderly conduct and harassment.

