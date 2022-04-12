Mother of teen killed at school by police files lawsuit

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The mother of a teenage boy who was killed by police in his Tennessee high school has filed a federal lawsuit over the shooting. News outlets report Chanada Robinson filed suit Monday against the city of Knoxville, the Knoxville Police Department and the Knox County Board of Education in the death of her 17-year-old son, Anthony Thompson Jr., last year at Austin-East High School. The suit alleges officers didn’t follow proper training and procedures, didn’t provide appropriate medical care and weren’t properly trained on de-escalation tactics. Robinson is seeking monetary damages and additional training for officers. Knoxville police, the city and Knox County Schools declined to comment.