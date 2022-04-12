Police: Officer shoots, kills man during ‘violent fight’ in Salem

By Web staff

SALEM, Oregon (KPTV) — One person was killed in an officer-involved shooting Monday evening in northeast Salem.

The Salem Police Department said two officers were investigating a stolen vehicle in the parking lot of a small business complex in the 1700 block of Center Street Northeast at about 8:30 p.m.

As the officers were processing the vehicle, police said a man who was in the stolen vehicle began to physically fight with the officers. One of the officers fired their weapon at the man during what police called a “violent fight.”

Police said officers provided the man first aid before paramedics arrived. The man, who has not yet been identified, was taken to Salem Health where he died of his injuries.

The names of the officers involved have not yet been released.

Oregon State Police are leading the investigation. No additional details have been released at this time.

